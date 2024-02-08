'Nothing is done': Ongoing road closure frustrates Lyttelton residents

Ross Pde residents Ken Claydon and Kathy Bessant at the Jacksons Rd end of their street. Photo: Supplied

A group of Lyttelton residents are frustrated by what they see as Christchurch City Council's inaction to repair a slip that has blocked the end of their street for 18 months.

“We’re pretty angry because we pay good rates and we expect more from our council,” said Ross Pde resident Kathy Bessant.

Bessant and her partner Ken Claydon say they have dealt with numerous inconveniences on their “truck-wide” street since part of the road slipped away in July 2022 after heavy rain.

Ross Pde intersects Jacksons Rd and Ross Tce, with the closure at the Ross Tce end.

“We’ve got a very narrow, awkward, steep street. It’s one of the steepest bits of Lyttelton,” said Claydon.

Another Ross Pde resident, Jane Seaford, agreed with Bessant and Claydon, saying the lack of progress on the road reopening is getting “beyond a joke”.

A city council spokesperson said Ross Pde has been closed for longer than anticipated due to the slip area being too damp to safely remove.