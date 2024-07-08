Nursing hero marks milestone

Nurse Nic Stott recently marked 30 years working at the Bone Marrow Transplant Unit.

Christchurch Hospital staff nurse Nic Stott has helped a lot of people in the Bone Marrow Transplant Unit over the last 30 years.

Stott and her colleagues in haematology recently marked her 30th anniversary in the unit.

The highly-valued nurse has been a "true advocate" for many of the patients she has cared for over the years.

Health New Zealand said Stott is a leader in her speciality and is often sought out by her colleagues and the wider health team for advice.

She reckons the best things about her job are the "wonderful team of hard-working, compassionate people and developing lifelong friendships".

"It has been a privilege to care for patients who are undergoing life-changing treatments.

"Their constant gratitude is very rewarding, with a lot of cake being consumed over the last three decades."

Stott trained to be a nurse in 1987 at Invercargill's Kew Hospital. She has worked at hospitals in Australia and the UK that specialised in cancer treatment.

She returned to Christchurch in 1994 to start a new job in the BMTU, which opened in the early 1990s.

Since then, Stott has held several senior nursing roles, including acting charge nurse manager.

Clinical nurse specialist oncology/haematology Justine Graham said Stott's 30-year stint at the BMTU is a huge achievement.

“She has helped with education and been a preceptor to many nurses.

"Nic is a great role model. From your friends and colleagues in haematology, our huge congratulations to Nic for reaching this milestone.”

