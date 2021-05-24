NZ intelligence review brought forward after Christchurch terror attack

Lead Co-ordination Minister for the Government's Response Andrew Little today announced the review would be brought forward. Photo: Mark Mitchell

The Government is bringing forward a major review into New Zealand's intelligence agencies in light of the Christchurch terrorist attack.

The Intelligence and Security Act 2017 is required to be independently reviewed every five to seven years, with the last review announced in 2015.

One of the key recommendations of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the terrorist attack on Christchurch masjidain report, published in December, was to review all legislation related to the counter-terrorism effort.

Lead Co-ordination Minister for the Government's Response Andrew Little today announced the review would be brought forward from September 2022 to July this year.

"The independent statutory review will consider current threats to national security and whether the legislation can be improved to ensure it continues to be clear and effective, as well as considering issues with the Act that were raised by the Royal Commission," Little said.

"Families of the shuhada and the wider public will have the opportunity to express their views on issues related to national security and the matters raised by the Royal Commission about the legislation.

"Any changes to the Act resulting from the review will have a full Select Committee process."

The review will be conducted by two independent reviewers appointed by the Prime Minister.

The Ministry of Justice will be responsible for supporting the review, Little said.

The Royal Commission included four specific recommendations to strengthen New Zealand's intelligence and security legislation, including:

1. Reviewing all legislation related to the counter-terrorism effort;

2. Requiring publication of and public submissions on the National Security and Intelligence Priorities and an annual threatscape report;

3. Strengthening the role of the Parliamentary Intelligence and Security Committee;

4. Adding a reporting requirement for direct access agreements that allow an intelligence and security agency to directly access certain databases.