NZ's top dogs found

New Zealand's top dogs have been found.

Nearly 400 pooches across New Zealand, including The Bachelor star Jordan Mauger’s dog Indiana Bones, vied for two titles in the Frog Recruitment NZ Top Dog competition.

Today the Top Dog with a Job title went to Invercargill heading dog Wink, while Taupo pooch Terry was named NZ’s Top Office Dog.

While Indiana Bones didn't get an award, a Christchurch pooch named Koozer has been named as one of two runner-up dogs in the Top Dog Office Dog category.

Koozer from Christchurch didn’t win the top prize, but he has been named as one of two runner-up dogs in the Top Dog Office Dog category. He ‘works’ at Airpark Christchurch. Photo: Frog Recruitment’s Top Dog competition

Koozer ‘works’ at Airpark Christchurch.

Said Koozer owner Graeme Harris: “Koozer helps the staff de-stress.

"When I arrive at the office, the staff first ask, ‘where’s Koozer?’.

"He has his own bed in the office and water bowls everywhere, he attends all the meetings, and when staff feel stressed or have anxiety, they will cuddle him.

“Koozer is at work all day, every day, and wanders around the office visiting the staff and customers.

"He seems to pick up on people's energy and knows when they need love and affection. His love is unconditional and non-judgemental, he has this effect that teleports staff into his presence and into this deep connection that takes them away from their present stresses and transcends them into a calm space.”

Jordan Mauger’s dog Indiana Bones was in the top office dog category. Photos: Supplied

Heading dog Wink hails from Invercargill and works as a conservation dog, detecting pests and sniffing out Spartina grass.

Spartina is a weed that grows in the bare intertidal zone and can destroy the habitat for native wildlife, such as shellfish and wading birds.

Often, it’s a grass that’s hard to see, and that’s where Wink comes in, says handler John Taylor explains.

“Wink has only one eye, but he teaches us so much about what it is to see.

"There can be very small pockets of Spartina that are hidden among other tall grasses that have the potential to grow and destroy habitat.

"I trained Wink to detect this plant, and he’s been really successful. Without his work, we’d still be years away from complete eradication.

“He’s also the only Velvet Leaf detector dog in NZ, and I also use him as a Rabbit Detector Dog.

"He’s a dog who I saw potential in when he was unwanted because of his eye issue and who has been able to grow and roam and help our natural habitats.”

This year’s competition saw nearly 400 canines from Pukenui to Invercargill square off for the hotly contested titles.

Terry the Terrier from Taupo, who works as assistant quarry manager at Atiamuri Sand and Pumice, took out the prestigious Top Office Dog category.

The company’s general manager Sam Atkinson says Terry takes his job very seriously.

"When he arrives at work, he checks there are no moving vehicles before ensuring that there were no trespassers of the pest variety overnight on his turf.

"Occasionally he stumbles upon a possum and his security instincts kick in and we have a chase across the quarry.

"After coming back and getting a head pat from all the team, he then does his pre-start checks before jumping into the loader, digger or truck. He’s such a morale booster and is spoiled rotten by everyone who comes to site.

"He is a joy and that’s why he’s been awarded Employee of the Month so many times.

"He particularly likes driving the machinery, his favourite is the articulated dump truck that weighs 40 tonne and is about a million times his size!”

Owner Jaie Wilson says seven-year-old Terry comes to work with him every day.

“Work is his happy place. If I leave him at home he snobs me for a day!”

Frog Recruitment managing director Shannon Barlow says Wink and Terry highlight that size is no barrier when it comes to delivering impact in the workplace.

“This year’s entrants and winners reveal the unique value that dogs play when they have a job; these dogs are vitally important to our economy because their canine abilities help to control pests in our regional parks, secure our borders from biohazards, or perform search and rescues to save human lives.

Border Collie Beau, who hails from Dunedin, took out the People’s Choice category award for his stirling work at a daycare.

“Beau puts 110 per cent into anything we do together,” says owner Taylor Mechen.

“He always has time to say hello and gives the best cuddles. I’ve been thanking so many times for Beau’s calm nature which has helped young children get over their fear of dogs. He loves coming to work with me at the daycare and lying down with the children. He truly is my heart dog.”

As New Zealand’s 2023 Top Dogs, Wink, Terry and Beau each trotted away with a $1000 prize package, including the illustrious Top Dog trophies and, of course, barking rights.

Here are the winners and runners-up:

NZTOPDOG - Dog with a Job Award:

Winner – Wink: Invercargill

Runner up – Bobby the Blue Heeler x Cattle dog: from Auckland Council

Runner up – Mabel the Golden Retriever: from Tauranga District Court

NZTOPDOG – Office Dog Award:

Winner – Terry: Taupo

Runner up – Koozer the Huntaway: from Airpark Christchurch

Runner up – Jess the German Short haired Pointer: from Taipa’s Far North Tropicals