One dead after workplace incident

WorkSafe has been notified after a person was killed in a workplace incident on a Canterbury farm this morning.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were called to a property at Newland, Ashburton, about 10.10am on Tuesday.

The spokesperson said: "Tragically a person was located deceased."

It is understood the incident occurred at Anwick Farms on Singletree Rd, the New Zealand Herald reported.

Hato Hone St John sent an ambulance and rapid response vehicle to the scene.

A St John spokesperson referred further questions to police.

WorkSafe was also notified about the death.