Orca siblings return to Akaroa

Photo: Black Cat Cruises / @hjhdean

Orca siblings Prop and Danny have made their annual return to Akaroa.

They were spotted by Black Cat Cruises last week and were the first orcas of the season to visit the harbour.

“While orcas usually turn up around this time of year, October to December, the first sightings are always exciting,” said Black Cat chief executive Paul Milligan.

“Initially we thought these two were an unknown mother orca and her calf, and noticed the calf looked like it had some damage just behind its dorsal fin – most likely a propeller strike which is always sad to see,” he said.

“The concern for the smaller orca was quickly abolished after a few local orca experts said the orcas were the well-known Prop and Danny.”

Orca Research Trust and Whale Rescue founder, Dr Ingrid Visser, said in Guide to the New Zealand Orca the two orcas were believed to be brother and sister.

Visser has been documenting orca since 1995 and has records of Prop going back to 1982.

Prop was "readily recognisable" with distinctive damage to her dorsolumbar region from being run over by a boat when she was "reasonably young".

“The damage was so significant that it stunted her growth. Her dorsal fin is about a third smaller than an orca of a similar age.”

Prop has two visible deep V-shaped cuts along her spine and a third closer to the tail.

Department of Conversation marine technical advisor Mike Ogle said he hoped people would respect the orca and give them the space they need.

“This includes travelling no faster than ‘no wake’ speed within 300m of marine mammals, not circling or cutting off the path of any animals, and approaching from a direction that’s parallel and to the rear of the animals,” he said.

“For whales, keep at least 50m away, or 200m for baleen or sperm whales with a calf.”

Said Milligan: “While Prop and Danny are well-known, this should still be a warning to do what you can to maintain their safety.

“Do not go searching for orcas, but if you do happen to spot one, be mindful and conscious.”

If there is an orca sighting, please call 0800 SEE ORCA (0800 733 6722) or visit www.doc.govt.nz/nature/native-animals/marine-mammals/marine-mammal-sight...

To find out more about Prop and Danny, go to www.orcaresearch.org

By Sasha Watson