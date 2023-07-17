Overturned truck causes long delays

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
There were long delays for motorists on Curletts Rd this morning, after an articulated lorry overturned at a busy roundabout on State Highway 73.
Emergency services were called to the scene at about 8am, with the truck blocking the on-ramp to the Southern Motorway.
Police said the driver suffered minor injuries, but no other vehicles were involved.
One northbound lane on Curletts Rd remained closed by mid-afternoon as Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews waited for a specialist crane to lift the truck.
- Geoff Sloan, Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air