Overturned truck causes long delays

There were long delays for motorists on Curletts Rd this morning, after an articulated lorry overturned at a busy roundabout on State Highway 73.

Emergency services were called to the scene at about 8am, with the truck blocking the on-ramp to the Southern Motorway.

A crane was called in to remove an overturned truck blocking the Curlett's Rd on-ramp to the Southern Motorway. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Police said the driver suffered minor injuries, but no other vehicles were involved.

One northbound lane on Curletts Rd remained closed by mid-afternoon as Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews waited for a specialist crane to lift the truck.

- Geoff Sloan, Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air