Police finally identify dead man found in Heathcote Valley

The man's backpack was located with his body on September 19. Photo: Police

A man whose death in Christchurch sparked a search to find out who he was has now been formally identified.

The man's body was found on Horotane Valley Rd in Christchurch's Heathcote Valley on September 19. Police believe his death was not suspicious.

In a bid to identify him police released some identifying information and photos of some of his possessions, including a backpack and bike pump.

They said it was not known if the man was a New Zealander and were using Interpol to help identify him.

On October 6 police said they had received some information that had provided a strong line of inquiry.

Detective Senior Sergeant Karen Simmons earlier said the case was "very unusual" as they had not been able to identify him.

"We are determined to bring him to his loved ones so we are working very hard to identify him so we can do just that," she said.

"This is really tough on everyone involved, including the person that located the individual and we will continue to support our officers and that person."

The man's death has been referred to the coroner.