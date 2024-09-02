Paige in the running for local hero award

Paige Sullivan has been nominated as a finalist for the Westfield Local Hero award. Photo: Health New Zealand | Te Whatu Ora

Miss Canterbury pageant winner and Te Tahi Youth board member Paige Sullivan is in the running for the Westfield local hero award.

The award shines a spotlight on individuals in Australia and New Zealand who make a significant positive impact on their community or environment.

From more than 1000 nominations, three finalists from each Westfield area have made it through to the community vote.

The Westfield Riccarton finalists are Sullivan, Perinatal Wellbeing Canterbury Trust operations coordinator Erin Manning and The Youth Hub Trust chair Sue Bagshaw.

As a finalist, Sullivan has already secured $5000 in funding for Te Tahi Youth, which provides free medical and social support services for rangatahi/young people aged 10-24 in Christchurch.

If she wins, Te Tahi Youth will receive $20,000 in funding. The funds will help provide essential services to young people at no cost.

Sullivan grew up in Rolleston and went to Lincoln High School, where she was chair of the Selwyn Youth Council. She now lives in Halswell.

She was named Miss Canterbury earlier this year. As part of the competition, she also ran a fashion show and raised $9000 for the I Am Hope charity, which helps young people access mental health counselling and other support.

