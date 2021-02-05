Papanui retailers enjoy shopping boom

Daryl and Kate Morris with their daughter Amelia Morris. Photo: Geoff Sloan

A shopping boom in Papanui during the holiday season made it one of the suburbs with the largest retail spending increase across the city.

A report by economic development agency, ChristchurchNZ, revealed spending in December shot up four per cent city-wide, and nine per cent in the city centre, compared to data from the same month in 2019.

Along with an 18 per cent increase in Papanui, Lyttelton and Spreydon also had the largest growth in spending.

The growth follows a tough financial year for the city, with the absence of international tourists, a lockdown, and alert level changes.

Garden City Produce on Cranford St only opened in November last year. Owner Daryl Morris has no regrets setting up a new business in the midst of a pandemic.

The family business saw demand surge in December, particularly leading up to Christmas and has been “steady” ever since. Berries, he said, were the most popular purchase.

Said Morris: “[Demand] is improving every week – about 10 per cent a week, even with no advertising. We didn’t know what to expect.

“It was busy because of Christmas, but January was actually busier with more people knowing where we are.”

In spite of the holiday season ending, Morris was feeling optimistic for the year ahead.

“I’m an optimist and always look on the bright side. I wouldn’t have opened [the business] otherwise.”

The same can be said at Black Sheep on Papanui Rd – the country’s leading retailer of electric scooters, e-bikes, and hoverboards.

Owner Luke Ambrose said there was a “big demand” for products all year, but December proved to be different.

He was relieved the business did not suffer too greatly last year, however, delays in importing products overseas were the main concern currently.

“December was quite busy, last year was a lot busier than 2019,” he said.

“People seem to be spending their money on bikes because they can’t go anywhere [overseas]. It’s made people realise they want to get out a bit more.”

The report said popular items on the shopping list included apparel, home and recreational goods, personal items, groceries, and alcohol.

However, fuel and automotive spending decreased by five per cent – a trend in recent years following a push for residents to use alternative transport.

Spending on clothing and personal items saw the greatest growth in December, with domestic visitor spend up 20 per cent compared to the same period in 2019.

“Across the city, retail spending was robust in December 2020 as consumers prepared for Christmas," the ChristchurchNZ report said.

“With December being the first month of the summer and holiday season, the impact of closed borders on the visitor economy has become more apparent and will continue to do so as the season progresses.”