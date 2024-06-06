Pedestrian dies after Riccarton Rd collision

Photo: File

A pedestrian has died from the injuries they sustained after colliding with a car in Christchurch on Tuesday.

Police and emergency services were called to the scene of the crash on Riccarton Rd about 3.30pm.

The pedestrian was located and transported to Christchurch Hospital in critical condition, a police spokesperson said.

"Yesterday they died in hospital as a result of their injuries.

"Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash remain ongoing."