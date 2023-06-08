Person taken to hospital after crash

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
One person was seriously injured after a vehicle crashed into a fence in Christchurch on Tuesday night.
A police spokesperson said emergency services responded to the single-vehicle crash on Pages Rd about 9.30pm.
The crash knocked out power to several houses in the area.
A St John spokesman said an ambulance and two rapid response vehicles were called to the scene.
The injured person was transported to hospital in a serious condition.