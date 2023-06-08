Thursday, 8 June 2023

Person taken to hospital after crash

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    One person was seriously injured after a vehicle crashed into a fence in Christchurch on Tuesday night.

    A police spokesperson said emergency services responded to the single-vehicle crash on Pages Rd about 9.30pm.

    The crash knocked out power to several houses in the area.

    A St John spokesman said an ambulance and two rapid response vehicles were called to the scene.

    The injured person was transported to hospital in a serious condition.