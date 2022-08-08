pHyzi bombs make doing the dishes fun for kids

Six Christchurch high school students have developed a business that aims to make chores fun for kids.

Te Aratai College-Linwood students are participating in the Young Enterprise Scheme programme, which teaches teens practical skills to run a business.

Josh O’Connor (left), Fabian Kazakos-Gardner, Manisha Baines, Skyla Waller, Sarah Nisha and Charlotte Huddlestone. Photo: Supplied

Manisha Baines, Skyla Waller, Fabian Kazakos-Gardner, Charlotte Huddlestone, Josh O’Connor and Sarah Nisha are behind the product which is called pHyzi.

The team have prototyped, produced and are selling colourful fizzy bombs that can be used to wash dishes.

Chief executive Manisha Baines said the group was inspired to develop the product after seeing young children becoming frustrated and bored with household chores.

Said marketing director Fabian Kazakos-Gardner: "We thought about how we could help and being keen on science came up with the idea of colourful fizzy dish tablets that work like bath bombs."

The team spent hours prototyping their recipe, which included spending time with mentor, Clarke Williams, at the recently opened YMCA 4C Centre - a technology centre for young people to experiment with equipment like 3D printers.

The fizzy tablets aim to make washing the dishes fun for young children. Photo: Supplied

Williams said the students were full of ideas and worked hard to make their product a reality.

"Thanks to their hard work and enthusiasm, they have been able to use technology, including 3D printers to design moulds for the dish tablets and vector design software to design their logo and product, ensuring it is authentic and of a high standard."

Production director Skyla Waller said the feedback they have received from customers and the business community has been "amazing".

"We have had local businesses wanting to help and local MPs give us positive feedback, validating our idea," she said.

The Little Bone Broth Company co-owner Alex Watson loved the idea so much he donated jars for packaging to support the students.

"I love seeing creative young people being bold and giving business a go, so when we saw this amazing idea we were only too happy to help," Watson said.