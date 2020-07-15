Plan to restrict car parking near wharf

Unrestricted parks are usually filled at Diamond Harbour Wharf. Photo: Richard Suggate

Parking problems near Diamond Harbour wharf have sparked a proposal for restrictions in two areas.

There are currently no restrictions at the car parks beside the Banks Peninsula wharf or at the Stoddart Point main parking area.

It has attracted freedom campers, and others using the spaces all day, which creates problems for people needing to park their cars and commute across Lyttelton Harbour on the Black Cat Cruises’ ferry.

Black Cat Cruises chief executive Paul Milligan said parking has been an issue for “quite some time”.

"It is an area that needs to be managed and controlled to make it fair for everyone.

"Obviously, for our customers, we’d like to see as much parking available as possible."

Christchurch City Council is asking for feedback on a proposal to change the area beside the wharf to include six parking spaces with 180min restrictions. It could also keep eight unrestricted parking spaces and retain two mobility parking spaces.

At the Stoddart Point car park there is a proposal to make 16 unrestricted parks into 6am to 6pm parks from Monday to Friday, mainly for commuters. Fourteen unrestricted parking spaces and one mobility parking space would be retained in this area.

Banks Peninsula Community Board member Scott Winter, who represents the Mt Herbert Subdivision, has received feedback from residents who are unhappy with the proposal. But he said “you can’t please everyone".

"With the space we’ve got [the city council] has come up with a good proposal.

"I’m glad they’re consulting with the community about it, rather than just going ahead and doing something they’re not happy with.”

He said the community board has raised questions over what will happen once freedom campers return to the area in the future.

“They will come back and it’s [about] where do we put them? How do we get a benefit over having them here and how do we keep them out of the public spaces and the ferry spaces?”

Diamond Harbour Community Association member Richard Suggate, who was involved in the process prior to the consultation, said the proposed changes would likely ease some of the issues.