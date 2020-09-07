Police appeal for information after spate of suspicious fires

Police are appealing to the public for information about three suspicious fires in Christchurch in the early hours of this morning.

Police were alerted to the three separate fires at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Parklands, the Christchurch Transitional Cathedral (Cardboard Cathedral) on Hereford Street and the Beach Road Cafe in New Brighton.

Police and Fire and Emergency NZ staff will be attending all scenes this morning conducting scene examinations.

"Anyone who has any information about the fires or was in the area of the fires between the hours of 3am to 6am this morning is urged to contact police on 105," a spokesperson said.

Fire crews were first called to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses on Waitikiri Drive in Parklands just after 3am on Monday.

Firefighters arrived to find the church "well-involved" by fire.

Less than half an hour later, at 3.30am, fire crews were called to the Cardboard Cathedral on Hereford St after an automatic alarm went off - triggering an alert to fire authorities.

Southern fire communications said the fire at the Cardboard Cathedral was out by the time staff arrived at the scene.

No injuries have been reported after any of the fires. Fire investigators are inspecting the scenes this morning.

They will also be working with police to establish the circumstances.

A resident who lives opposite the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses said she and her family woke to see large flames and fire and police crews.

She was worried the blaze would spread to the houses beside the church.

"I'm surprised that there's so much [of the church] left," she said.

kingdom_hall_of_jehovahs_witnesses_on_waitikiri_dr.jpeg Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses on Waitikiri Dr. Photo: Supplied

image1_9.jpeg The hall was well involved by the time firefighters arrived. Photo: Supplied