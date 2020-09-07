Monday, 7 September 2020

Updated 9.50 am

Police appeal for information after spate of suspicious fires

    1. Star News
    2. Christchurch

    Police are appealing to the public for information about three suspicious fires in Christchurch in the early hours of this morning.

    Police were alerted to the three separate fires at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Parklands, the Christchurch Transitional Cathedral (Cardboard Cathedral) on Hereford Street and the Beach Road Cafe in New Brighton.

    Police and Fire and Emergency NZ staff will be attending all scenes this morning conducting scene examinations.

    "Anyone who has any information about the fires or was in the area of the fires between the hours of 3am to 6am this morning is urged to contact police on 105," a spokesperson said.

    Fire crews were first called to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses on Waitikiri Drive in Parklands just after 3am on Monday.

    Firefighters arrived to find the church "well-involved" by fire.

    Less than half an hour later, at 3.30am, fire crews were called to the Cardboard Cathedral on Hereford St after an automatic alarm went off - triggering an alert to fire authorities.

    zyq2n3zeuvhltiuo6ph6qanm5q.jpg

    Southern fire communications said the fire at the Cardboard Cathedral was out by the time staff arrived at the scene.

    No injuries have been reported after any of the fires. Fire investigators are inspecting the scenes this morning.

    They will also be working with police to establish the circumstances.

    A resident who lives opposite the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses said she and her family woke to see large flames and fire and police crews.

    She was worried the blaze would spread to the houses beside the church.

    "I'm surprised that there's so much [of the church] left," she said.

    kingdom_hall_of_jehovahs_witnesses_on_waitikiri_dr.jpeg

    Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses on Waitikiri Dr. Photo: Supplied
    Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses on Waitikiri Dr. Photo: Supplied

    image1_9.jpeg

    The hall was well involved by the time firefighters arrived. Photo: Supplied
    The hall was well involved by the time firefighters arrived. Photo: Supplied

    image3_0.jpeg

    Photo: Supplied
    Photo: Supplied

    image7.jpeg

    Photo: Supplied
    Photo: Supplied

    20200907_090958_1.jpg

    Fire crews were first called to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses just after 3am. Photo: Matt Slaughter
    Fire crews were first called to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses just after 3am. Photo: Matt Slaughter

