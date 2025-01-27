Police to carry training weapons during emergency exercise in Chch

Police in tactical uniforms carrying training firearms will be involved in a planned exercise at the University of Canterbury between 9am and 4pm on Tuesday. Photo: File image

Emergency services staff - including police in tactical gear with training firearms - will participate in a planned exercise at Canterbury University on Tuesday.

Police, Hato Hone St John, and Fire and Emergency NZ staff will take part in the exercise from 9am to 4pm.

The agencies will be joined by Christchurch Civil Defence and Emergency Management and UC staff.

"During this time, people may see police in tactical uniforms carrying training firearms, and there may also be some noise," a spokesperson said.

"There is no cause for concern and exercises like this are a vital part of making sure emergency services are able to respond to any situation.

"These types of exercises could not happen without the support of our local communities, and we want to thank the university for their support and cooperation."