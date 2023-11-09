Thursday, 9 November 2023

Breaking News 1.14 pm

Police converge on Addington street after man found with severe injuries

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Emergency services are at the scene of a serious incident in Christchurch, where it is understood a person has been found severely injured.

    An area near Wolfbook Arena in Addington has been cordoned off and a number of officers were at the scene on Thursday afternoon.

    “Police responded to reports of a person located injured on Jack Hinton Drive, around 11.40am,” said a spokesperson.

    “One person has been transported to hospital, and cordons are in place.”

    Police at the scene of an incident near Wolfbrook Arena in Christchurch. Photo: George Heard
    By Anna Leask