Police converge on Addington street after man found with severe injuries

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious incident in Christchurch, where it is understood a person has been found severely injured.

An area near Wolfbook Arena in Addington has been cordoned off and a number of officers were at the scene on Thursday afternoon.

“Police responded to reports of a person located injured on Jack Hinton Drive, around 11.40am,” said a spokesperson.

“One person has been transported to hospital, and cordons are in place.”

Police at the scene of an incident near Wolfbrook Arena in Christchurch. Photo: George Heard

By Anna Leask