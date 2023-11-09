Police converge on Addington street after man found with severe injuries

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious incident in Christchurch, where it is understood a person has been found severely injured.
An area near Wolfbook Arena in Addington has been cordoned off and a number of officers were at the scene on Thursday afternoon.
“Police responded to reports of a person located injured on Jack Hinton Drive, around 11.40am,” said a spokesperson.
“One person has been transported to hospital, and cordons are in place.”
By Anna Leask