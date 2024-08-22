Police find weapons, bulletproof vest in abandoned vehicle

Christchurch police are searching for the driver of a vehicle found with weapons and a bulletproof vest inside.

A police spokesperson told Chris Lynch Media officers spotted the vehicle on Anzac Drive just after 12.30am on Tuesday.

Police observed the vehicle of interest turn into a driveway, understood to be on Bower Ave. The driver then fled the scene.

Police searched the vehicle and found an imitation firearm, other weapons, and tactical gear, the spokesperson said.

A bulletproof vest was among the items.