Police find weapons, bulletproof vest in abandoned vehicle

Christchurch police are searching for the driver of a vehicle found with weapons and a bulletproof vest inside.
A police spokesperson told Chris Lynch Media officers spotted the vehicle on Anzac Drive just after 12.30am on Tuesday.
Police observed the vehicle of interest turn into a driveway, understood to be on Bower Ave. The driver then fled the scene.
Police searched the vehicle and found an imitation firearm, other weapons, and tactical gear, the spokesperson said.
A bulletproof vest was among the items.