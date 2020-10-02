Friday, 2 October 2020

Police hunt driver after suspected hit and run

    Police are hunting for a driver who fled the scene of a suspected hit and run that left a child with moderate injuries on Thursday.

    A police spokeswoman said the crash between a car and a scooter was reported about 3.20pm on Hay Street in Bromley.

    She said a motorist fled the scene and has not yet been located.

    "We don't have any information on the cause of the crash (or) what precisely occurred," she said. 

    "Enquiries are ongoing."

    St John ambulance spokesman Gerard Campbell said one patient was moderately injured and taken to Christchurch Hospital.

    It is understood the patient was a boy who injured his shoulder and was left grazed after the crash.

     

