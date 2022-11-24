Police officers who killed 22yo Kiwi in US indicted

Two US police deputies involved in the killing of a New Zealander, who appeared to be having a mental health "crisis", have lost their jobs.

Twenty-two-year-old Christian Glass was fatally shot through the windshield of his car after he ran off the road near Silver Plume and called police for help.

A grand jury charged officers Andrew Buen and Kyle Gould of the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), leading to their termination.

Glass was born and raised in Christchurch and when he was 10 his parents relocated to the US.

Christian Glass was born and raised in Christchurch. Photo: Supplied

The sheriff’s office called the decision to fire the officers a "painful but necessary process" following a months-long investigation into Glass’ death.

"From the beginning, CCSO pledged full co-operation with the criminal investigation. This is an ongoing commitment, continuing with the next phase of the criminal justice process," the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

US police issued a news release soon after the fatality, saying Glass was shot after he became "argumentative and unco-operative" and tried to stab an officer when police smashed a window to remove him from the vehicle.

However, his parents Simon and Sally Glass and their lawyers released a raft of body camera footage that showed a very different scenario.

Police attended a callout from Glass after a minor car accident and after unsuccessful attempts to get him to leave his vehicle, tasered him and shot him five times.

He was likely having a mental health "crisis" at the time.

Glass’ family attorney said the officers broke his window and shot him six times with bean bag rounds, used a Taser multiple times and then shot him five times.

Both officers are being accused of reckless endangerment.

Buen faces charges of second-degree murder, official misconduct - while Gould is charged with criminally negligent homicide.

The Herald earlier reported Glass’ grandparents desperately hoped action would be taken against the officers to prevent other families from facing similar tragedies in future.

The sheriff’s office said, "the sheriff reaffirms his commitment to make any necessary changes to try and prevent a terrible situation like this from happening in the future."

His grandparents Jim Glass and Sheryn Gillard Glass still live in Christchurch and shared with the Herald their memories of their first-born grandchild and how they found out about his death.

Christian Glass was shot and killed by police in Colorado. Photo: Supplied

"Christian’s father rang us very early," the couple said.

"We were deeply shocked and upset.

"When the first news report came out we were bewildered as it did not sound like the grandson we knew and loved.

"We are bereft."

They want justice - not just for their slain grandson.

"We hope that those persons involved in killing Christian are held accountable so other young people can live safely," the couple said.

Glass family lawyers Qusair Mohamedbhai and Siddhartha Rathod published a cache of footage, reports and documents related to his death on their website.

"Christian was loved beyond measure by his parents, sisters, extended family, friends, and community," they said in a statement."

Christian had so much of his life left to live when it was tragically and unjustly taken away from him in June … From beginning to end, the officers escalated and proactively initiated force ... Christian, fully contained in his vehicle and presenting no threat, was eventually surrounded by seven officers with guns drawn.

"There was no need to threaten him with force; to draw guns; to break his car window; to fire beanbag rounds from a close distance; to tase him; to shoot him dead.

"From beginning to end, the officers on the scene acted unconscionably and inhumanely."