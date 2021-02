Photo: NZ Herald/file

Police were searching for a motorist who fled the scene of a crash that injured a scooter rider in central Christchurch on Friday morning.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to the crash on Fitzgerald Ave, near Hereford St, about 8.35am.

She said the vehicle involved left the scene and police were trying to find the driver.

A St John spokesman said the scooter rider suffered moderate injuries and was transported to Christchurch Hospital.