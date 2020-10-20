Tuesday, 20 October 2020

Police seeking witnesses after vehicle shot at in Christchurch

    Police are seeking witnesses after a vehicle was shot at in Bishopdale yesterday morning.

    About 11:45am, police received a report of the incident on Breens Rd.

    No one was in the vehicle at the time and no one was injured.

    The suspects fled from the scene in a vehicle. Police are speaking to two people in relation to this incident and are not seeking anyone else at this stage.

    Police have also located the offending vehicle and a firearm which are being examined.

    "We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information about the incident that could assist police," a spokeswoman said.

    Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 105.

    "We understand that this was a distressing incident for the Bishopdale community. We have dedicated staff working to hold those responsible to account."

     

