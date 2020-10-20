Police seeking witnesses after vehicle shot at in Christchurch

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police are seeking witnesses after a vehicle was shot at in Bishopdale yesterday morning.
About 11:45am, police received a report of the incident on Breens Rd.
No one was in the vehicle at the time and no one was injured.
The suspects fled from the scene in a vehicle. Police are speaking to two people in relation to this incident and are not seeking anyone else at this stage.
Police have also located the offending vehicle and a firearm which are being examined.
"We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information about the incident that could assist police," a spokeswoman said.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 105.
"We understand that this was a distressing incident for the Bishopdale community. We have dedicated staff working to hold those responsible to account."