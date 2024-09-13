Poll: New car parking charges at Hagley Park, Botanic Gardens from next month

It will soon cost motorists to park their vehicles at the Christchurch Botanic Gardens and Hagley Park.

The fees will apply to four car parking areas and are estimated to bring in $2.1 million of extra revenue a year for the city council.

Councillors still have to confirm the plan at next Wednesday's meeting, but head of parks Rupert Bool said the "decision is simply about confirming the new rules so that the council can legally enforce them".

Under the plan, parking at the Horticultural Centre, the Cricket Oval and the Botanic Gardens parking areas off Riccarton Ave and Armagh St will cost $2 for the first hour and then $1.30 for each additional hour up to a maximum of $4.60 for three hours.

"As well as keeping rates lower, charging for parking and formalising the time limits means more turnover among vehicles, which means more spots will become available more often for visitors," Bool said.

The council plans to install new signage and to start charging from Monday, October 28.

Councillors approved the decision to implement the charges in June when the Long Term Plan was adopted.

The car parks will keep the current 180-minute time limit, seven days a week, from 8am to 5pm.