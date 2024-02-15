Port Hills Fire: What you need to know

Key points:

Ground and air crews still fighting to control Port Hills blaze

Change in wind could work against firefighters this afternoon

No houses lost across 12km fire zone

State of emergency remains in place

Christchurch’s Adventure Park has been affected, but how badly is yet to be confirmed.

Police are urging “disaster tourists” to stay away from the scene, as they are affecting not only EMS staff accessing the fire site but also residents getting in and out.

How did the Port Hills fire start? An investigation into the cause of the fire has begun, and Fire and Emergency has asked the public to get in contact with any photos or videos of the Port Hills taken between 1.45pm and 2.45pm yesterday.

Here's where to get help and what you need to know about the Port Hills fire

The Port Hills fire has burnt through more than 630 hectares, sending a thick pall of smoke over Christchurch.

About 80 properties have been evacuated in Early Valley, Worsley Spur, Hoon Hay Valley and Kennedys Bush.

A public health warning has been issued and evacuation centres set up.

Here is all the information we have on where those affected by the fire can get help. This story will be updated if any further information is released.

Evacuation centres, recovery hub

Eighty properties on Worsleys Rd, Worsley Spur, Kennedys Bush and Early Valley have been evacuated.

As well, 30 properties in the Selwyn District have been evacuated.

Evacuation centres are at:

· Halswell Library and Community Centre.

· Lincoln Community Centre for people closer to Selwyn.

Photo: Andrew Male

Residents concerned about livestock or who had left pets or medications at home are able to get information at the recovery hub at the bottom of Worsley Rd from 8am on Thursday.

As well as Fire and Emergency staff there will also be representatives from Civil Defence, police and other agencies there.

A briefing for evacuated residents would be held at 11am Thursday at the Halswell Community Centre.

The fre in the Port Hills. Photo: Supplied / Baily Lelieveld

A recovery hub has opened for residents displaced by the fire.

It is there to help evacuees deal with any issues at the properties they have left, such as livestock, pets, or medications left behind.

The recovery hub is at the bottom of Worsleys Rd in the Christchurch suburb of Cracroft.

Health concerns

Te Whatu Ora has issued a public health warning for smoke from the fire, saying it can worsen pre-existing health conditions such as heart and lung disease.

Anyone affected by the smoke can call Healthline on 0800 611 116 for free advice.

The National Public Health Service said being exposed to an event like a fire can be distressing. Anyone who feels anxious or needs someone to talk to can call or text 1737 to speak to a trained counsellor free of charge.

A local state of emergency has been declared after a fire broke out in the Port Hills. Photo: RNZ / Charlotte Cook

If life, health or property is in danger, call 111 immediately.

Further questions

A public meeting for affected residents will be held at Te Hāpua Library and Community Centre at 11am on Thursday.

FENZ regional manager Brad Mosby said the fire covered 630 hectares with a 12km perimeter on Thursday. The main fire was around Summit Road and a fire break had been established at Worsley Spur to Dyers Pass Road.

The fire jumped Summit Rd on Wednesday night and precautions were being taken at the Adventure Park, including removal of chairlifts, however it has been confirmed the fire has spread into the park.

About 80 Fire and Emergency crews and 23 fire appliances were at the scene supported by 13 helicopters and two aircraft dropping retardant.

MetService said gusty northwesterly winds would return on Thursday afternoon along with temperatures in the high 20s are forecast.

State of Emergency

A State of Local Emergency was declared for Christchurch City (which includes Banks Peninsula) and Selwyn District on Wednesday.

“The declaration means we are better able to coordinate our response across all the various agencies involved, and will mean we can get assistance to where it’s most needed. It also means the local controller can evacuate people or restrict access to affected areas as required,” Christchurch mayor Phil Mauger said.

Warnings

A public health warning for smoke from the fire was issued on Wednesday by Te Whatu Ora.

Medical Officer of Health Matt Reid said exposure to smoke can worsen pre-existing health conditions including heart and lung disease.

The smoke could also cause coughing, shortness of breath or eye, nose and throat irritation for pregnant, young or elderly people.

People were advised to stay inside, restrict outdoor exercise, switch air-conditioning to recirculate, and keep pets inside.

Anyone feeling anxious there are helplines below to contact.

People were being urged to stay away and not fly drones anywhere near the blaze because the helicopters would need to be grounded.

Asthma sufferers

People living with a respiratory condition near Port Hills are being urged to take precautions to protect themselves from exposure to the billowing smoke.

The Asthma and Respiratory Foundation NZ is advising residents near the blaze - and in the wider Christchurch region - to close all windows and doors if staying inside, or wear a N95 or KN95 mask if going outside.

Foundation Medical Director Dr James Fingleton says these steps offer the best protection against the harmful effects of smoke inhalation.

"Inhaling smoke from fires can pose serious risks for respiratory health, especially for vulnerable populations such as children, the elderly, and individuals with pre-existing health conditions.

"It can severely exacerbate conditions like asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and trigger flare-ups, which can be serious and lead to hospitalisation." Dr Fingleton says.

"It's imperative for everyone to recognise these risks, understand how to manage them, and actively reduce their exposure."

Smoke contains tiny particles that enters the throat and lungs causing irritation, Dr Fingleton says.

"That is why it is important that people with asthma or COPD keep their reliever inhaler on-hand if they start to develop symptoms."

Research shows that a N95 (or KN95) mask offers the best protection against smoke from wild fires.

"If fitted and worn correctly, the N95 mask filters out 95% of particles, significantly reducing the risk of those particles getting into your lungs," Dr Fingleton says.

"Cloth masks and surgical masks do not provide that same level of protection."

It is also recommended that all people with respiratory conditions keep necessary medications on hand when going out with the smoke in circulation, he says.

Pictures wanted

The cause of the fire is still being investigated. Police received a report of a fire on Worsley’s Track about 2.15pm on Wednesday.

FENZ was asking anyone with photographs or videos of the Port Hills taken between 1.45pm and 2.45pm on Wednesday to email them to PortHills2024Photos@fireandemergency.nz with your name and contact details, the exact time you took the photo or footage, and where you were.

ANXIETY



Where to get help:

• LIFELINE AOTEAROA: 0800 543 354 (0800 LIFELINE) or free text 4357 (HELP) (available 24/7)

• SUICIDE CRISIS HELPLINE: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

• KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757 or TEXT 4202

• NATIONAL ANXIETY 24 HR HELPLINE: 0800 269 4389

-RNZ and NZ Herald