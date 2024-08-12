Progress being made at Christchurch indoor aquatic and sport centre

Christchurch's troubled Parakiore Recreation and Sport Centre is a step closer to completion as the installation of its Olympic-calibre court floor gets under way.

The 110 x 45m community court area has enough space for six indoor netball/basketball/futsal courts, along with line markings for volleyball, badminton, handball, korfball, and floorball.

James Hooper from Hardwood Technology said the court space at Parakiore is in the top five largest single floor court spaces in New Zealand.

“The floor is so large that we leave a 42mm gap around the outside because that’s how much the beech timber will expand by, now that it has been unwrapped and exposed to the humidity," Hooper said.

“What the Danish manufacturer, Junckers, supplies us with is a really high-quality product.

"Because the timber sits on top of sprung battens that are held up by 36,500 wedges and rubber pads, the floor takes much of the impact out of the players’ joints when they’re running and jumping.

“As we lay the 37,800 linear metres of timber for the community courts, it is nailed down with around 110,000 nails, then we’ll mark out the lines and coat the area with 500 litres of polyurethane. That’s when the floor really pops.”

Work has started on the court flooring at Parakiore Recreation and Sport Centre. Photo: Newsline

The $696 million indoor sports and aquatic facility is on track to finally be completed in just under a year.

Contractors said in July they are confident it is still on schedule to be handed over to Christchurch City Council next July.

Parakiore Recreation and Sport Centre will have three courts that can be used for elite level or televised events.

Two of these courts can be covered by retractable grandstands that will create a 2500-spectator event space.

Located on Moorhouse Avenue, Parakiore will feature a 50m 10-lane competition swimming pool, a separate diving pool, a large aquatic leisure area, five hydroslides, fitness spaces, an aquatic sensory experience area, a high-performance sports centre, café and allied health facilities.

Crown agency Rau Paenga is responsible for the design and construction of the facility. Christchurch City Council will operate Parakiore when it opens in late 2025.