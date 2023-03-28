Final dive platform installed at Parakiore

The complex task of installing three diving platforms is nearing completion with the installation of a 10 metre dive tower at Parakiore Recreation and Sport Centre.

Construction of what is set to be the country's largest indoor sports and aquatics facility began in 2018.

The troubled project was initially due to be completed by late 2021 at a cost of $301m.

But late last year it was announced that the price tag had climbed by another $16m, a bill the Government picked up.

Concrete has been laid in the lower dive towers. Photo: Geoff Sloan

The crown company managing the $317m project also announced a delay of almost three years, with the facility now to be finished in early 2025.

The agency said labour and material shortages were responsible for the delay, along with a geologically tough location and subsidence in the five metre diving pool.

The Christchurch City Council will take ownership of the 30,000 square metre complex once the doors open to the public.

Parakiore Recreation and Sports Centre is set to include a 10-lane, 50 metre pool with seating for more than a thousand spectators.

It will also feature a diving pool, five hydro slides and several indoor courts for various sports.

