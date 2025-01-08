Prohibited fire season lifted in Canterbury

Fire and Emergency NZ has lifted the complete open air fire ban in Canterbury.

Open air fires were banned in the region last month following a hot and dry spell alongside a run of wildfires.

But from 8am on Wednesday, the whole of Canterbury from north of the Rakaia River to south of the Clarence River moved into a restricted fire season, meaning open air fires will require a permit.

Canterbury District Commander Dave Stackhouse said the rain has greatly reduced the chances of a vegetation fire starting or getting out of control.

"While we haven't had any large wildfires in the last three weeks, we are aware that it is still the middle of summer, which means we have kept some restrictions in place," he said.

"Even with the recent rain and cooler temperatures, this is still one of the drier parts of the country. Therefore, we are asking people to continue to be cautious about lighting fires, and follow the fire safety advice available at checkitsalright.nz."