Quaint Christchurch cottage built by Sure to Rise inventor for sale

Built by Thomas Edmonds, this two-bedroom home at 8 Edmonds St in Woolston goes to auction on November 10. Photo: Supplied

A picturesque cottage built by the Christchurch inventor of Sure to Rise baking powder is to be sold under the hammer on Thursday.

The quaint Christchurch home once owned by Thomas Edmonds is just one of several historic or iconic properties being called at auction rooms around the country this week.

Located at 8 Edmonds St in Woolston, the property has most recently been the home to interior designers for more than a decade and they have carefully redecorated the home while being mindful of its rich history.

The two-bedroom, one-bathroom home is going up for auction on Thursday and according to OneRoof property records last sold for $140,000 in 2009.

After immigrating to New Zealand, Thomas Edmonds set up a grocery store on what is now Edmonds and Randolph Streets. But once his now infamous Sure to Rise baking powder became a success, he moved the business to Ferry Road – where part of the Edmonds Gardens only remains - to increase production.

Edmonds contributed significantly to the city’s architectural history including the Theosophical Society building in Cambridge Terrace and the Theosophical Society – both which were damaged beyond repair in the earthquake. Edmonds also built three cottages, but only 8 Edmonds St remains.

Ray White salesperson Rebecca Toone said the home would suit character lovers and young professionals.

“You can instantly feel the history and the integrity and because it has been owned by interior designers it has been kept in a very authentic manner without ruining it’s character while enhancing it and giving it a modern-day vibe.”

A three-bedroom arts and crafts-era home at 36 Gosset St in St Albans goes under the hammer on November 10. Photo: Supplied

Another character home - a three-bedroom, one-bathroom modern bungalow at 36 Gosset Street, in St Albans - is also being called at the same time Ray White Christchurch auction session.

The property, described in its listing as having timeless elegance and holding the charm of its arts and crafts era, has been sensitively upgraded and modernised.

A larger 1880s heritage home at 23 Station Road, in Kamo, Whangarei, is also looking for a new owner to bring the former school house back to life.

The four-bedroom, two-bathroom do-up sits on an impressive 1461sqm section and is walking distance to Kamo village.

“The original decor in need of repair leaves plenty of room for the new owners to put their own spin on things, inevitably adding value to their investment in the process,” the listing by Ray White agents Justin Sims and Brett Sawyers said.

Ray White Whangarei director Allan Sykes said character homes and properties in good locations are attracting a lot of interest.

A three-bedroom, one-bathroom 1960s-character home in Regent last week attracted a huge amount of interest after two bidders went head-to-head for the house. It sold under the hammer for $1.0475m after 45 bids and surpassing its rateable value of $895,000.

The Rurumoki St house was marketed at families and professionals seeking to secure a property in the popular street that is walking distance to the CBD and across the road from Mair Park.

While a property on Union St in Hikurangi sold to a first home buyer for $572,000 with three people bidding for it making a total of 37 bids. It also sold for $42,000 above RV.

Sykes said the location was one of the big drawcards for Rurumoki Street, while the Union St property was a character bungalow in a growing area with good street appeal.

While not all the buyers were in a position to bid at auction, he said that often within a few days of the auction taking place they may have placed an offer.

Another unique property going to auction in Whangarei this week, is a farmhouse lifestyle property with panoramic views at 120 Pigs Head Road in Whakapara.

The “bespoke rammed earth residence” was completed four years ago and boasts natural timbers both inside and outside the home.

“It's easy to see the attention to detail is second to none and new owners will enjoy a specification that is functionally superior to the average build,” the listing said.

Those looking for a more modest property in Whangarei are being warned to ignore the CV of $770,000 for the three-bedroom, one bathroom home at 26 Wanaka Street, in Tikipunga, because according to its listing it will be sold.

While people familiar with central Auckland will no doubt recognise the iconic Trinity Apartment block next to the historic St Mary’s Cathedral in Parnell. Apartment 504 is to be called at Harcourts auction this week.

-By Nikki Preston

-OneRoof.co.nz