'A real gem': Christchurch 106-year-old celebrates birthday

Mary Brackenbury recently turned 106 at Edith Cavell Lifecare rest home. Photo: Supplied

World War 1 was in its second year when Mary Brackenbury was born on May 13, 1915, in Bedfordshire, England.

Now, at 106, Mary has celebrated another year of her life with friends and family at her home at Edith Cavell Lifecare village in Sumner.

The celebrations at Edith Cavell were followed by a family lunch at 50 Bistro her favourite restaurant at The George.

As she has done for the last six years, Mary received cards from the Queen and Jacinda Ardern.

Edith Cavell Lifecare manager Scott Wallace said: “We are delighted to have Mary as a resident and were even more delighted to help her celebrate her 106th birthday.”

Wallace said Mary is their oldest resident, with the next resident aged 102.

However, he said the oldest resident within Heritage Lifecare, the organisation that owns Edith Cavell, is just older than Mary – having turned 106 in February.

Mary lived in Bedfordshire until, at the age of 90, she bravely said goodbye to her friends in the United Kingdom and immigrated to Christchurch to be closer to her daughter.

During World War 2, she was a volunteer with the Royal Observer Corps, a civil defence organisation that worked to spot and identify enemy aircraft over Britain.

Still in good health now, Mary has been active in the St Andrews Redcliffs Anglican church.

Said Wallace: “Mary is not really sure of the secret to long life, but she tells us her four grandchildren and eight great grandchildren give her a constant zest for life.”

“She is a real gem,” he said.