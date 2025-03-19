Concert raises more than $10k for Christchurch police officer

An all female lineup of musicians sang their hearts out last Thursday night to help raise funds for a Christchurch police officer's $800,000 cancer treatment.

The intimate concert setting at the Gore Town & Country Club featured performers, organisers and technicians who all donated their time and talents to Sophie Moore’s cause.

The musical evening was the brain-child of close family friend Karen Bellew. She said the evening raised $10,197, which included funds from the silent auction, for the Gore native's treatment.

Ms Moore was diagnosed with peripheral T-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2023 and after chemotherapy treatment and two stem cell transplants her cancer relapsed.

She is now waiting for $800,000 CAR-T cell therapy, offered at the National University Hospital of Singapore.

Ms Moore’s parents Monica and Nigel Moore were present, as well as supporters and friends.

Before the performers took the stage, Monica Moore said she wanted to raise awareness for other cancer sufferers, who have to raise the money for their own medical treatment.

"This can happen to anyone, and CAR-T cell therapy is the way forward, but the way things are is that it’s user-pays at the moment ... and cancer research relies on donation," she said.