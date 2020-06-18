Redcliffs School rejoins its community

By Rose McInerney

After nine long years, having schooled an entire of generation of children outside of their home suburb, Te Raekura/Redcliffs School principal Rose McInerney reflects on the school’s pending return home on Monday.

When we first moved offsite back in 2011, it was a temporary move. We thought a few months, perhaps a year at the most. None of us could have possibly imagined the road that lay ahead.

LONG JOURNEY: (From right) Redcliffs School’s former principal Kim Alexander and principal Rose McInerney stand outside the new campus with Board of Trustees members who have been involved since the Canterbury earthquakes. Photo: Forget Me Not Photography

It is with immense relief that can we now put that journey behind us, moving into our wonderful new school with a renewed sense of energy. The sense of both excitement and relief in the community is palpable.

This community spirit is something we’ve witnessed throughout our time away. We’ve never been disconnected from Redcliffs, and we have had such enormous support from our community.

So many of you have helped us. Whether it’s been by marching alongside us to show the Minister how we all felt, writing letters or postcards to politicians, signing our petition, donating to help with our legal fees and other expenses, sending those emails, texts and care packages – your help has meant so much. Thank you.

Our return is down to the tenacity and doggedness of many, many wonderful people, volunteering your time and playing an integral part. It has all been worthwhile – it will really be something special to see Redcliffs children again making their way to and from school along our streets.

Te Raekura Redcliffs School

We will be opening under our new name, Te Raekura Redcliffs School. Our name translates literally to ‘The Red Cliffs”, and reflects the red, glowing headlands that were an important feature for Ngāi Tahu when returning from sea. The name, along with many others we are already using across the school, was gifted to the school by Mātauraka Mahaanui, an organisation established to include Māori and Ngāi Tahu content in Christchurch’s rebuilt schools after the earthquakes.

Redcliffs steadily rebuilds

In February 2011, we had a roll of just over 400 children. Many of these families left Redcliffs while their homes were being rebuilt, and others moved away for a range of reasons.

We’ve seen steady roll growth since our return to the suburb was guaranteed, and I’m pleased to say that Te Raekura Redcliffs School will open with a first day roll of 210 pupils. Our new school has been built for 300 children, and we have a masterplan for growth to 400.

A lasting legacy

As a tribute to the school he was so closely involved in saving, former Board of Trustees member Mark Robberds has crafted a stone wall at the school entrance. We are so grateful to Mark for all he did to support the school’s return. His wall represents the legacy of a succession of board members, school staff, and the wider school community, who worked tirelessly to ensure

Redcliffs retained its primary school.

Celebrating our return

The children’s first day of school is on Monday. As our move back to Redcliffs draws near, we have been planning how we will celebrate our return and officially open our wonderful new school.

Next Thursday, the school will be officially opened by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, with entertainment by Redcliffs students (and supported by Dave Dobbyn!). Given the capacity of our new hall, this event will be for invited guests. We know many more in our community would love to take part. We will be live streaming the event to our Facebook page, which you can follow – it’s called ‘Support Redcliffs School’.

Redcliffs School open days

We warmly invite you to book a place for a tour of the new school during one of our four open days.

They will all be held at 2pm on July 2, July 19, July 31 and August 2.

Numbers are limited, and open day bookings are required by phoning or emailing the school office with subject title ‘Open Day’ and the date you wish to attend. Email: office@redcliffs.school.nz or phone 384 3853.

An enormous thank you to our community, from us all, for your support over these past nine years. I know that the smiles on the children’s faces on Monday morning will make it all worthwhile.