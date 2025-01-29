'Remarkable' young Chch man dies in Canada

Matthew "Mattie" Mitchell. Photo: Givealittle

A young Christchurch man has died in Canada after a "sudden medical incident" at his workplace.

Matthew (Mattie) Mitchell, 22, died on January 23 after the medical event at his restaurant job in Whistler, British Columbia.

He left his home in Christchurch to work in Canada.

The NZ Herald reported it understands Mitchell was working at Whistler’s local fine dining restaurant Wild Blue and the Whistler Creekside Market.

Both restaurants expressed their sadness over the death.

“Despite the best efforts of Whistler first responders, we are heartbroken to share that they did not survive,” Wild Blue said on Facebook.

“This loss has deeply impacted our team.”

Whistler Creekside Market said Mitchell went into “serious medical distress”.

A Givealittle page has been started to bring Mitchell’s body home. It had raised almost $18,000 as of 1pm on Wednesday.

The page's creator Lisa Brignull said she was "a friend of Mattie's, having worked alongside him for years at F45 Ferrymead as the gym ambassador".

"Mattie was just 22 years old. His passing has left an unimaginable void in the lives of everyone who knew and loved him.

"I had the privilege of watching him grow from a shy boy into a confident, inspiring young man."

Mitchell’s parents, Julie and Cam, and his younger brother, Alex, are currently in Canada.

"The process of bringing Mattie home is deeply complex and comes with significant expenses," the Givealittle page read.

"A full autopsy will be conducted in Vancouver to determine the cause of his passing, and there are numerous logistical, legal, and financial challenges involved in returning him to New Zealand.

"Mattie was more than just a remarkable F45 coach and a talented gymnast who coached the youth – he inspired and encouraged everyone around him.

"His infectious laugh, kind heart, and ability to uplift others made him truly one of a kind.

"He even ran a marathon without training for it, demonstrating his incredible determination, resilience, and adventurous spirit. He believed in pushing boundaries and living life to the fullest.

"Mattie adored his family and always spoke so highly of his parents and his brother, Alex. He leaves behind unforgettable memories and a legacy of love, laughter, and positivity."

The funds raised will be used to cover the costs of bringing Mitchell home to New Zealand, including legal and embassy fees, a full autopsy in Vancouver, funeral home services, flights for his family, and funeral expenses.