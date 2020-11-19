Resident behind Christchurch Christmas Lightshow passes away

Photo: Facebook

One of the organisers behind a well-known Christchurch Christmas lights display has died.

Maureen Seaward, who operated the Shands Rd Christmas Lightshow with her husband, passed away yesterday.

A tribute to her was posted to Facebook today.

"Christmas is not going to be the same again. Chook passed away yesterday after so many years of living with Motor Neurone Disease," read the post.

"She loved being able to share her Christmas with so many people. Seeing children and adults alike enjoying the experience. I know she will be missed by so many people who loved seeing her smile."

The lightshow, which is in time to rock music, is usually open from November 28 to December 30, every night from 8.30pm till 11.30pm. Entry is only $5 per person.

Tributes to Seaward have been pouring in via Facebook.

"Oh I am so sorry to read this. I was part of a nursing bureau years ago and came and helped care for her. You were both so lovely and you showed me all around your computer light room. I have brought my daughter to see the lights for many years now and it will be extra special this year with your lovely wife lighting the place from above ❤️ love to you and your family at this time." one commenter wrote.

"Such a sad day for you and your family. Much joy has been had by families far and wide at the light show which has supported you both during your journey," wrote another.