One seriously hurt at rural Canterbury property

File photo: ODT

Hato Hone St John Ambulance says a person has been airlifted to hospital, after being seriously injured in a rural area north of Christchurch.

Ambulance officers were called to a property on Waikuku Beach Road, at the beachside community of Waikuku Beach, just before 1.30pm on Sunday.

"Our crews assessed and treated one patient, who was airlifted to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition."