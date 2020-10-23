Friday, 23 October 2020

Resident told council to clean Parklands waterway before dog allegedly poisoned

    1. Star News
    2. Christchurch

    Arthur Adcock Memorial Reserve. Photo: Supplied via NZH
    Arthur Adcock Memorial Reserve. Photo: Supplied via NZH
    A Christchurch resident says it should not have taken a dog's death for the city council to take action over a dirty waterway.

    A pond in Parklands has now been cornered off since a dog was reportedly killed by algae poisoning.

    However, Robert Smith said he has been contacting Christchurch City Council regularly for several years to ask it to frequently clean the public waterway in Arthur Adcock Memorial Reserve.

    "Then it's left, and left, and left, and it becomes an absolute disgrace."

    Smith's property backs onto the reserve.

    A council spokesperson said city waterways are regularly cleaned and the dog's death is potentially from a bacterium growing in the pond.

    Smith said the waterway was neglected for months this year and was only taken seriously once it reportedly caused the dog's death.

    "What I find irritating is you can't get a straight answer from whoever is responsible for a maintenance programme to take place so people don't need to worry about it."

    Stuff reported that tests showed potential toxic algae blooms at the pond.

    The test was carried out after the dog, a five-year-old weimaraner cross named Skye, died from a suspected algae poisoning.

    NZ Herald

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter