Residents frustrated with road works

Having Shands Rd one-way is creating congestion in Prebbleton. Photo: Star Media

The ongoing road works on Shands Rd are forcing more vehicles through Prebbleton, causing frustration for residents.

Selwyn district councillor Malcolm Lyall says he is concerned Shands Rd being reduced to a one-way north-bound lane, between Halswell Junction Rd and Marshs Rd, is causing the diversion of south-bound traffic along Springs Rd.

“We are at 16,000 cars per day on Springs Rd now, and this is just adding to the people that are travelling on it,” Lyall said.

He has asked Selwyn District Council managers to raise the issue with the Christchurch City Council to see if there are other options for traffic management.

He estimated it had been ongoing for three months already.

He understood the road works to install two sets of traffic lights, alongside widening and improving the surface, would be under way until late May.

“That’s not acceptable,” Lyall said.

Photo: Star Media

He believes the city council should consider other traffic management options, for example, stop/go signs, thereby keeping the road open to north and south bound traffic.

“The road does need upgrading, there’s no doubt about that. But I can’t understand why they are using one-lane traffic management,” Lyall said.

“It’s left me scratching my head, and I get a lot of frustrated ratepayers contacting me.”

City council streets maintenance manager Steve Guy confirmed the road upgrade was due for completion in May.

There was a number of projects running concurrently, which were mix of city council and private work.

The current detour was currently the best way to manage traffic, but the city council transport team was monitoring it continuously.

“Traffic heading out of the city has the option to take the Southern Motorway to Rolleston or Springs Rd to Lincoln,” Guy said.