Rest home residents and staff get into the Anzac spirit

A display remembering those who died in the world wars was created by residents and staff at the Windsorcare rest home in Shirley. Photo: Supplied

Residents and staff at a Christchurch rest home have got into the Anzac spirit, in spite of being stuck in lockdown.

They have created a display in the Windsorcare Village rest home reception area in Shirley to honour those who died in the world wars.

It includes poppies and a number of small, white crosses.

The word ANZAC is written across the front of the reception desk.

Said receptionist Lesley Goldsworthy: "We have had so much fun this week.

Photo: Supplied

"Residents have knitted the poppies and help create this display.

"On the TV screen we have a slide show of war photos and also have background music playing that the residents have been singing along [to]."