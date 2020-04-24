Rest home residents and staff get into the Anzac spirit

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
They have created a display in the Windsorcare Village rest home reception area in Shirley to honour those who died in the world wars.
It includes poppies and a number of small, white crosses.
The word ANZAC is written across the front of the reception desk.
Said receptionist Lesley Goldsworthy: "We have had so much fun this week.
"Residents have knitted the poppies and help create this display.
"On the TV screen we have a slide show of war photos and also have background music playing that the residents have been singing along [to]."