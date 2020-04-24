Friday, 24 April 2020

Rest home residents and staff get into the Anzac spirit

    By Matt Slaughter
    1. Star News
    2. Christchurch

    A display remembering those who died in the world wars was created by residents and staff at the Windsorcare rest home in Shirley. Photo: Supplied
    Residents and staff at a Christchurch rest home have got into the Anzac spirit, in spite of being stuck in lockdown.

    They have created a display in the Windsorcare Village rest home reception area in Shirley to honour those who died in the world wars.

    It includes poppies and a number of small, white crosses.

    The word ANZAC is written across the front of the reception desk.

    Said receptionist Lesley Goldsworthy: "We have had so much fun this week.

    Photo: Supplied
    Photo: Supplied

    "Residents have knitted the poppies and help create this display.

    "On the TV screen we have a slide show of war photos and also have background music playing that the residents have been singing along [to]."

