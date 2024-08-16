Revellers who hired rugby club bus urinated in front of 3-year-old

Nick Inkster with the Linwood Rugby Club bus. Photo: Supplied

A woman was appalled to see members of a group that hired the champion Linwood Rugby Club’s bus urinate on a fence in front of herself and her three-year-old grandson.

But well-known restauranteur Nick Inkster, a member of the club who hires out the bus, said it didn’t involve club members or players.

The woman said the incident happened near her home on Monday, July 29, in the empty section next to the Prebbleton Village Tavern.

As she was putting her bins out with her grandson about 2.40pm, she saw about eight men she said were intoxicated leave the bus and urinate on the fence of the section.

“I think it’s shocking.

"I mean fair enough to have a great time, but have someone in charge so that sort of thing doesn’t happen,” she said.

The Linwood Bulls bus was bought four years ago and has become a key piece of the rugby club’s identity.

Inkster said he did not know what the bus was hired out for. It was booked under an individual’s name.

But he said it was not connected to any celebrations of Linwood’s victory in the Canterbury Metro Premier rugby final the day before.

The Linwood Bulls beat the University of Canterbury 39-32 to claim the title for the first time since 1973.

“The bus had been booked out for months for that day and we didn’t know we were going to be in the final that weekend,” said Inkster.

He usually drives the bus when it is booked out, but was unavailable on the day of the incident.

Linwood Rugby Club’s bus. Photo: Supplied

He said the club will not be following up on the incident.

“When you do hire it out and it's got your name all over it, it’s kind of just the risk you take, if someone does something stupid, but so far in four years we’ve had good people.”

The woman said she called out: “Come on guys, there’s kids here.”

She said one of the men urinating responded: “What do expect me to do, piss myself.”

The woman didn’t want to escalate the situation so she didn’t say anything back.

“They were really not sober and quite inebriated.”

She said an older man with the group told the men to go into the hotel and urinate there.

“If I was a sponsor with all those names on the bus, I would be ashamed of it,” she said.

The woman said her grandson was shocked by the sight.

“He likes buses and things like that so we were just having a look and then they started going to the toilet. He couldn’t believe it.

“Another 20 minutes and there would have been more kids coming home from school.”

She said the group entered the hotel and spent about an hour there before departing.

Tavern manager Shannon Gilmore said he was not aware of the incident or the group stopping at the hotel.

The woman was “disappointed” to receive no reply after calling the Linwood club twice on the day of the incident and once the next day to complain.

Said club president Andrew Norton: “If you want to write an article about some young men peeing on a fence, go right ahead. I don’t have any comment.”