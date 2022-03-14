Riverside landing opens at Dallington

Dallington Landing. Photo: Newsline

A new landing and picnic area along the Avon River has been opened to the public.

Dallington Landing in the Ōtākaro Avon River Corridor was officially opened on Saturday with a ceremony and community picnic.

Christchurch City Council head of parks Andrew Rutledge said the riverside landing off Gayhurst Rd will encourage people to explore the 602ha corridor area.

"Geographically, the Dallington Landing is situated near centre of the corridor, and we envisage it becoming an important feature of the City to Sea Pathway that will run from Barbadoes St to New Brighton."

The landing features two shelters, public toilets, koru-shaped pathway, picnic tables, and access to the Ōtākaro Avon River.

Dallington Landing was opened on Saturday. Photo: Newsline

Some vegetation planting at the landing will be completed during April-May.

The landing was funded by the Christchurch Earthquake Appeal Trust.

Another trust funded project, the Avondale pedestrian bridge, was also officially opened earlier this month.

Two more footbridges at Medway St and Snell Pl are expected to be completed and opened by the end of April.