Rolleston business burgled twice in a month

A Rolleston retailer is appealing for witnesses to help track down a group of young offenders - one of whom was clad only in his underpants - that broke into his store twice in a month.

Early last month, five people smashed through the sliding door at TechPro Rolleston and stole about $20,000 in electronic items and accessories.

Then the store was ram-raided last Thursday about 3.30am.

The security footage of the first incident showed five masked people breaking into the shop, one in his underpants.

The damage at TechPro Rolleston. Photo: Supplied

Footage of the second incident showed a Toyota Aqua being used in the ram-raid. It was later found in the Rolleston Square parking lot.

Business owner Ravinder Singh believes both incidents may have involved the same people.

Singh said while he is insured, the incidents are a real burden for his business.

Police inquiries into the incidents are continuing.

- By Geoff Sloan, made with the support of NZ On Air