New boss appointed to lead troubled Christchurch wildlife park's 'transformation'

Rachel Haydon will start her new job at Orana Wildlife Park in two months. Photo: Orana Wildlife Park

The embattled Orana Wildlife Park has a new chief executive.

Rachel Haydon has been appointed to the role after the Christchurch zoo's former chief executive Lynn Anderson stepped down in November last year.

Anderson, who had been in charge of the park for 28 years, resigned after the Zoo and Aquarium Association Australasia (ZAA) launched an independent investigation into a series of animal welfare allegations.

The complaints against the zoo included claims that two giraffes had died within two months of each other in 2021.

Agency Culture by Design was also asked to assess the park's workplace culture at the same time.

The ZAA report, released on December 17, found the zoo lacked a clear vision and direction, but there were no immediate concerns for its animals.

The report said the park had to strengthen its animal welfare processes and organisational systems and improve its asset management, maintenance and site safety planning.

Haydon - who has been a director at the National Aquarium of New Zealand in Napier for more than five years - will take over the reins at Orana in two months.

Photo: Orana Wildlife Park

Orana Wildlife Trust board co-chair Professor Ken Hughey said Haydon will be the park's third leader over its 48-year history.

Haydon has had an impressive global career, which included roles with the Zoological Society of London and at London’s Natural History Museum, Hughey said.

He said there had been "significant interest both nationally and internationally" in the vacant chief executive role. But Haydon's experience made "her a standout choice to lead Orana’s transformation".

"Rachel stood out for her exceptional leadership in team culture development, community engagement, and her forward-thinking approach to conservation and innovation," Hughey said.

"She is the perfect person to guide Orana through this phase of transformational change."

Hughey said Orana's journey of improvement will take some time.

"The first steps in implementing these actions have started and good progress has already been made setting the stage for an exciting future," he said.

"Rachel’s industry expertise and global connections - particularly as chair of the Zoo and Aquarium Association Australasia Conservation Engagement Committee and Oceania representative for the International Zoo Educators’ Association - will be instrumental in shaping this new direction."

Haydon said in a statement she is "eager to step into the role and excited about the opportunities ahead".

"I am absolutely thrilled to join the Orana team and help shape the park’s future," she said.

"Orana has a strong foundation in conservation, particularly with native fauna, and I look forward to building upon this legacy.

"I am also keen to strengthen the park’s relationships with our supporters and sponsors, and I would like to establish a meaningful partnership with local iwi.

"My family and I can’t wait to immerse ourselves in the Christchurch community and embrace everything the South Island has to offer."