School bus service into city will continue with fare hike

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Fares are going up, from $8 to $11 per trip from Darfield and $5 to $8 from West Melton.
The Torlesse Travel Ltd service was in jeopardy, with rising fuel prices one of the factors putting pressure on the company.
The company had considered stopping the service, causing angst for parents who did not know how they would otherwise get their children to school in Christchurch.
Operations manager Vernon White said the company was securing work for the bus during the day.
"It is our hope and intention that with your continued support and a slight fare increase, we will be able to continue to operate this service.
"This service will continue to operate throughout term 2 and hopefully beyond," the company said.
"We hope this is welcome news and we look forward to being of service to you now and into the future.
"We have been able to secure some additional work for the bus that we use on this route, and whilst this doesn’t make it viable as a stand-alone service, it does help to offset some of the costs associated with running this."