School bus service into city will continue with fare hike

Torlesse Travel Ltd has been transporting children around Canterbury for more than 20 years. Photo: Torlessetravel.co.nz

A school bus run from Darfield and West Melton into Christchurch will stay - but it comes with a price tag.

Fares are going up, from $8 to $11 per trip from Darfield and $5 to $8 from West Melton.

The Torlesse Travel Ltd service was in jeopardy, with rising fuel prices one of the factors putting pressure on the company.

The company had considered stopping the service, causing angst for parents who did not know how they would otherwise get their children to school in Christchurch.

Operations manager Vernon White said the company was securing work for the bus during the day.

Torlesse Travel Ltd's operates about 80 buses, coaches and vans. Photo: Torlessetravel.co.nz

A letter from the company to parents also stated it had been able to secure additional work for the bus, which would help offset some of the running costs, such as rising fuel prices.

"It is our hope and intention that with your continued support and a slight fare increase, we will be able to continue to operate this service.

"This service will continue to operate throughout term 2 and hopefully beyond," the company said.

"We hope this is welcome news and we look forward to being of service to you now and into the future.

"We have been able to secure some additional work for the bus that we use on this route, and whilst this doesn’t make it viable as a stand-alone service, it does help to offset some of the costs associated with running this."