From school to space: Christchurch student reaches new heights

It has been an exciting month for 18-year-old Christchurch school Amber Collishaw. She’s gone from attending the School to Skies Wāhine camp at Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) Base Auckland to landing a coveted spot on a month-long study trip with NASA in Houston.

The Villa Maria College student was one of 40 from around New Zealand interested in a career in science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields who participated in last week’s camp.

“The big question is, ‘are you a dinosaur or a space kid?’ I’m definitely a space kid,” she says.

“I hope to get into the space industry either as an astronaut or aeronautical engineer, but the School to Skies camp has really helped me to figure out a path to get there.”

School to Skies Wāhine camp is a technical and aviation-focused experience for year 13 female students, with the aim of promoting, encouraging and attracting more young women to STEM and aviation careers.

The students learn about the technical components of keeping aircraft flying, military skills and personal development during the free six-day learning camp.

This edition of the course introduced a new workshop so that students could learn more about space systems, which School to Skies Project Lead, Squadron Leader Matthew Pitts, calls a success.

“We know that a modern and contemporary air force will be adapting to emerging technologies, and these young women could be a part of that,” Squadron Leader Pitts said.

“So, for the first time on camp, we’ve showcased what our New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) Space Program and drones can do.”

Amber says the workshop was a definite highlight of her week.

“I loved the avionics workshops, but the workshop on space was the most interesting part for me, and is the future of where we are heading,” she said.

Warrant Officer John Drummond, training and development lead for the NZDF Space Program, led the workshop and hopes it inspired the students to think big.

“It’s about engaging the students and encouraging them to ‘get after space’. It’s great to see their eagerness and drive to learn,” Warrant Officer Drummond said.

The NZDF has been running its space programme for more than two years and is leading the Pacific Cell of the US-funded Joint Commercial Operations, a cooperation of 15 countries around the world which helps monitor satellite activity.

“We talk to the students about the history of technological advancements in space, our reliance on space-based capabilities in everyday life, satellite communication, international treaties, anti-satellite capabilities and how we monitor activity in space,” he said.

The experience laid the groundwork for the Christchurch teen’s month-long trip to study at NASA which started this week.

She was one of more than 1,000 applicants for the NASA programme.

“I’m off to study in Houston which is so exciting. We’ll be mocking up a manned mission to Mars and attending university lectures,” Amber said.

Once Amber returns from Houston and finishes her school year, she plans to apply to become a Royal New Zealand Navy Reserve. After that, she says there’s no limit to her future.

The School to Skies Wāhine Camp was held at RNZAF Base Auckland, Whenuapai, from 6-12 July.

-New Zealand Defence Force