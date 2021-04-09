School Strike 4 Climate: Students gather in Christchurch city centre

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
This is the first nationwide School Strike 4 Climate protest since Covid-19 hit. Last time the students rallied in 2019, more than 170,000 people took to the streets in one of the largest protests in New Zealand history.
In Christchurch, the march will start in Cathedral Square at noon and then head around the city centre, returning back to the square.
Lucy Grey, one of the organisers in Christchurch, Christina Sieverhargen, part of the team organising the Auckland protest, and Seren Lewis, who is preparing for the protest in Wellington, spoke to RNZ:
Strike 4 Climate action on April 9
- Waitaki – 11am – Orana Park
- Ōtautahi/Christchurch – noon – Cathedral Square
- Tāmaki Makaurau – noon – Te Komititanga, bottom of Queen St
- Wellington – 11am – Civic Square
- Tauranga – noon – Waterfront (Starbucks end of The Strand)
- Hauraki/Thames – noon – Mary St (Create the Vibe)
- Manawatū – noon – Te Marae o Hine (The Square)
- Rotorua – 2pm – Government Gardens (pending council approval)
- Dunedin – 12.30pm – Dental School
- Whakatāne – time to be determined – Whakatāne High School grounds