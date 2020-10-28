Sealord boss happy to delay operations until no Covid-19 risk to the community

Military personnel enter the Sudima Hotel in Christchurch. Photo: NZH

A fishing company leader says he is happy to delay his operations for the safety of the community.

A total of 29 from a group of Russian and Ukrainian fisherman have tested positive for Covid-19 and are in Christchurch's Sudima Hotel MIQ.

Sealord chief executive Doug Paulin said while his company is losing money daily, getting the boats out with a delay is better than not getting the boats out at all.

"We are willing to wait until there is no risk to the community of New Zealand to bring our crew out of managed isolation."

It follows the discovery last Monday that eleven of the fishermen had returned positive results for Covid-19.

Eight of the affected men are Sealord employees.

Paulin said his company is more than comfortable to put a release date in the hands of the Ministry of Health.

"We've said that we want them to focus on what they need to and when it works for them, just let us know what the release date will look like from their perspective."

The Ministry of Health announced today there were no new cases of Covid-19 within the group of foreign fishermen.

It follows the total number of cases in the group being reduced from 32 to 29 yesterday.

