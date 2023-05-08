Serious workplace incident in Hornby

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police confirmed they responded to the site on Yukon Pl in Hornby after reports a person was injured at the scene.
They were notified of an incident at 12.35pm.
Whilst the condition of the patient is unknown, a Herald photographer captured multiple emergency service vehicles parked at an engineering building.
Four St John vehicles and a fire engine were at the scene of the incident, which appeared to have occurred outside.
At least two paramedics could be seen, alongside Fire and Emergency staff, giving CPR to a person lying on the ground.
However, the first responders have since stopped and could be seen putting a blanket over the person.
A spokesperson for St John told the Herald that despite attending the job, they were not required to transport any patients.