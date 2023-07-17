Seven Chch shops burgled overnight

Photo: RNZ

An overnight crime spree has left seven Christchurch shops burgled, three of which were ram-raided, police have confirmed.

The stores in question were spread out across the entire Christchurch district, as far west as Wigram and south as Lyttelton - with approximately an hour and a half of driving time.

It began at 2.45am this morning when a shop on Centaurus Rd in Huntsbury was broken into.

Fifteen minutes later, a second shop on Sparks Rd in Halswell was targeted, then another 15 minutes after that on Wigram Rd.

Another 45 minutes passed and police identified a fourth shop that was hit on Hopkins St in Woolston and then another half an hour later in Lyttelton.

Police said the Lyttelton burglary on London St was a ram raid, another ram raid was then spotted at 5.15am on Bassett St in Burwood.

The most recent incident occurred on Cutts Rd in Russely, again identified as a ramraid according to police.

In a statement, Christchurch Superintendent Lane Todd said enquiries were underway to determine whether the incidents were linked and to locate the offenders at large.

Nobody has been arrested in connection to the burglaries at this stage.

“Anyone who has information that could assist with enquiries is urged to contact Police.”