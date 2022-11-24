Shared colonial histories explored in new exhibition

A towering kauri sculpture dominates the foyer at the Christchurch Art Gallery.

Brett Graham's Tai Moana Tai Tangata runs until February 19. Photo: John Spurdle

It is one of a number of sculptures created by artist Brett Graham that questions viewers' perceptions of New Zealand's history and culture.

"Tai Moana Tai Tangata is a rich, complicated show from one of our most exciting contemporary artists and we are thrilled to bring it to Te Waipounamu," said lead curator Felicity Milburn.

Graham's exhibition, Tai Moana Tai Tangata, will be on display at the Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetū until February 19, 2023.

- By John Spurdle

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air