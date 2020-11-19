Thursday, 19 November 2020

Ship from Australia refused entry into Christchurch port, awaiting Covid test results

    A ship was also anchored off the port of Napier last month. Photo: NZ Herald
    A ship from Australia has been refused entry into a Christchurch port.

    The LPG tanker Arago remains anchored near Camp Bay in Lyttelton Harbour as a Covid-19 precaution.

    A spokesperson for Lyttelton Port said several of the ship's crew had travelled on a flight earlier in the month where a passenger was subsequently diagnosed with Covid-19.

    A doctor boarded the vessel yesterday to conduct testing of the crew.

    When test results are returned it will be decided if the vessel can berth.

    However the ship has declared no crew are showing any symptoms.

    "Once we have the results of that testing we will be able to decide whether an LPC pilot can board the vessel and berth it. It'll remain at anchor until the tests come back."

     

     

     

    NZ Herald

