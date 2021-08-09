Silver lining for Christchurch retirement village resident

Sue Greet competes in the Ryman Olympics virtual cycling final. Photo: Supplied

A Christchurch retirement village resident pushed for cycling glory as part of the Olympics@Ryman finals.

Anthony Wilding Retirement Village's Sue Greet finished with a silver, but she had the leader of the virtual race in her sights over the last kilometre or so, and the volume of applause from other Anthony Wilding residents grew as she drew near to the 13.5km finish mark.

She and fellow village resident Irienne Ameye sat side by side on their bikes.

The cadence levels on the pedals were high, and there were a few puffs and requests for water as the competitors covered the kilometres.

Both had partners ‘trackside’ to give them support. Ron Collyer kept Sue focused, while Tony Ameye gave constant vocal support to Irienne.

Many of Ryman’s 43 villages participated in the cycling heats and finals. Competing on the course together, they were helped by some amazing ‘virtual race’ technology.

Both Sue and Irienne are keen cyclists and belong to Christchurch-based clubs. Sue belongs to the ‘Russley Rims’ and has travelled throughout New Zealand to take part in cycling tours, while Irienne belongs to the U3A (University of the Third Age) group.

Irienne and Tony Ameye, Ryman activities and lifestyle co-ordinator Lin Smith, and Sue and Ron Collyer. Photo: Supplied

Sue has a brother in Rangiora and will regularly cycle there, or along a cycle trail to Kaiapoi – a 60km round trip.

“I use my bike like a car. From here I go out along the motorway (on the cycle trail) and go right out to Rangiora.”

Sue says she has extended tours planned in both the Pareora and Lake Dunstan areas. She grew up on a farm near Lismore in Mid Canterbury.

Ahead of the final, Anthony Wilding village manager Sharon Armstrong thanked both the residents and supporters for taking part in the race.

“We ask that you enter into this brand new experience guided by the Olympic values of respect, friendship and excellence. Give it your best!”

At the end of the race, Sue said her strategy had been to “just put my head down. I think I’d got used to the gears. I just went for it.”

Ron said there had been a course change, adding more hills in, that had added a bit of stress and excitement, but the two cyclists had done very well.

Doreen Watkins from Diana Isaac Retirement Village in Mairehau won the gold.



